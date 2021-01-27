Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 539,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 255,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

