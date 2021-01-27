Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,035,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.