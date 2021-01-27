H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

HNNMY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,123. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 141.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

