Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

