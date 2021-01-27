Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.25. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.07 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

