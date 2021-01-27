Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0259 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

