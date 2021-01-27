GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.39 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

