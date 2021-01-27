Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.99

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GRIO stock opened at GBX 65.24 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88. Ground Rents Income Fund Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.23).
