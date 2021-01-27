Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.99

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GRIO stock opened at GBX 65.24 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88. Ground Rents Income Fund Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.23).

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

