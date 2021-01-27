Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Head to Head Survey

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and QKL Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.57 $15.42 million $0.79 53.91 QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than QKL Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and QKL Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QKL Stores has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of QKL Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grocery Outlet and QKL Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 10 0 2.83 QKL Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $46.36, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than QKL Stores.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats QKL Stores on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About QKL Stores

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. The company also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods. In addition, it offers other non-food items, such as clothing and shoes, books and stationery, bedding and home furnishings, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, and other items, as well as electronics and household use items, such as irons, electric shavers, hair dryers, and massage machines. Further, the company operates department stores that sell brand-name and luxury clothing and accessories, cosmetics, small electronics, jewelry, books, home furnishings, and bedding, as well as have a movie theater and a traditional beauty salon. As of December 31, 2015, the company operated 25 supermarkets, 16 hypermarkets, and 4 department stores. QKL Stores Inc. is headquartered in Daqing, the People's Republic of China.

