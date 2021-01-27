Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Down 12%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price traded down 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.86. 3,026,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,169,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

