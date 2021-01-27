Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.67 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $12.67 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,446.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.36 or 0.04116116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00400644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.01220787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00516934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00415268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00257125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 63,916,260 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.