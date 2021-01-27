Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GFF opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.