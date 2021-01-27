Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.00

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 614661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

Get Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £240.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.