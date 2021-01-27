Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.66. The stock had a trading volume of 507,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,549. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.