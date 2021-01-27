Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

SLB traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

