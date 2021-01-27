Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $66,353,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.64. The stock had a trading volume of 149,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

