Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 335.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.35. The company had a trading volume of 140,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,354 shares of company stock worth $57,265,594 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

