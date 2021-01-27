Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 150,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,706. The stock has a market cap of $871.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

