Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after buying an additional 117,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.97. The stock had a trading volume of 125,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,449. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

