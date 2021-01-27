Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.30.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

