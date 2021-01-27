Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 129,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 165,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 63,576 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 774,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,504,563. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.