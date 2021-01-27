Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 325,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.75 on Wednesday, reaching $359.23. The stock had a trading volume of 108,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,009. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. CSFB increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

