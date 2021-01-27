Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,611 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,582,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 403,636 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 214,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,758. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

