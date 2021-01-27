Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $11.00. Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 18,394 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.80. The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60.

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

