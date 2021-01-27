Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

