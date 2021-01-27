Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

