Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $309,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB opened at $482.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.72 and a 200-day moving average of $304.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.87.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

