Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,687,476.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $232.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.00. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

