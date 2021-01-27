Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 48.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 109,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 110.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

