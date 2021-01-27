Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 698.5% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 55.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $537.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.34 and its 200 day moving average is $508.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.