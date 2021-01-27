Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 39 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ASML by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in ASML by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $549.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $573.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.36 and a 200-day moving average of $414.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.25.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

