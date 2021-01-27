GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of BAR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

