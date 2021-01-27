Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Down 19.3%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) dropped 19.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.39. Approximately 1,741,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,417,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$279.22 million and a PE ratio of -48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
