Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Down 19.3%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) dropped 19.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.39. Approximately 1,741,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,417,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$279.22 million and a PE ratio of -48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$184,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,703.37.

About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

