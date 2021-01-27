Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 378,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,177. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $192,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,994.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

