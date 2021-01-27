GoldenPyrex Market Capitalization Reaches $527,821.20 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $527,821.20 and $3,369.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile