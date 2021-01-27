Goldcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $12,194.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00404952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.