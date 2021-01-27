GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Up 5.4%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,067,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 657,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $181.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 932,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,564,683.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,266,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,293,516.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $75,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

