Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 64.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 120,895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

