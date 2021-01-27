Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Reduced by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,980 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,455. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

