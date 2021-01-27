Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

GWRS stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,626.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

