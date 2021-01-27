Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 790,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 575,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.
