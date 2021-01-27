Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 790,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 575,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

