Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE GSL opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

