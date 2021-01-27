Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report released on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:GSL opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $217.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

