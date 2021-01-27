Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $215.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 42.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.