Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $215.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.
GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.
Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.71.
In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 42.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.