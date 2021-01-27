Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 945 Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Stock

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $10,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Omnichannel Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $142,831.50.

Shares of OCA stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

