GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,405.20 ($18.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,377.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,449.28. The company has a market cap of £70.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders acquired a total of 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

