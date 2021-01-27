GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,010 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,399.80 ($18.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,377.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,449.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

