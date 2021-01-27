Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.92.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson purchased 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown purchased 10,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

