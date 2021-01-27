German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

