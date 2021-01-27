GeoDB Price Up 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $277,780.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.18 or 0.00900587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.39 or 0.04379578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017637 BTC.

GeoDB is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,569,196 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

